New York Daily News: Give it to us straight, doc, when it comes to Trump's health

There's no mistaking his role, with the bright blue cursive lettering "Sean P Conley, DO" above "Physician to the President" stitched in the left breast of his white lab coat.

But Dr. Conley, who is a commander in the United States Navy, was anything but shipshape in describing his COVID-sick patient's condition as he stood outside of Walter Reed hospital Saturday flanked by nine other white-coated medical professionals.

The picture was reassuring. The words all over the place.

Conley wrongly said that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus 72 hours earlier, which would've put his diagnosis at Wednesday morning. Which would've meant Trump exposed many others after knowing he was a COVID carrier.

Soon after, the doc said he'd misspoken. The actual test results were back Thursday night, not long before Trump told the nation via Twitter. Oh.

Mistakes happen — assuming that's all this was.