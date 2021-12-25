 Skip to main content

New strain wins this week's You Toon cartoon caption contest
YOU TOON

New strain wins this week's You Toon cartoon caption contest

Winning omicron You Toon

Helene Full of La Valle is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Helene!

Her caption about the omicron variant beat out more than 75 entries. Full wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Brian McGuire

  • of Mauston: “This is kind of like Grandma’s fruitcake. No one wants it, but it keeps showing up.”

Pat Welch

  • of Madison: “No supply chain issues here.”

Jeff Thomas

  • of Dodgeville: “I guess this answers the question of whether I’ve been naughty or nice.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

