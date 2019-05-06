My campus, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, has had a tumultuous year of dealing with a projected budget deficit of $8 million over the next three years. It started as an announced administrative “document/plan” to cut 13 liberal arts majors, followed by a “reduced plan” to cut six majors and tenured faculty, and then ultimately a “pulled-back plan” to not cut those majors or lay off tenured faculty.
The recent news that nothing would be cut is being extolled as a victory for UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff. But it comes at a great cost: the pain of the past year is not being covered in the media. The great cost is in those who have resigned, retired, were not retained or have been let go.
Our campus does not have a true comprehensive plan. The administration forms committees, conducts siloed conversations, hires consulting firms, gathers data that seems to be inconsistent, fails to build consensus and, strangely, introduces "campus conversations" through the media. Put these things together and you leave a campus feeling unsteady. More than unsteady — rather unstable. And angry — or rather furious.
There is a lot of pain here. Pain that has destroyed the livelihoods of many. Pain that is the human cost of those who left because they could not afford to have their families be put through the “not knowing” if they would be fired or have their program eliminated. Many relocated here, committed to the campus and established roots in this place. The pain of what became a “divide and conquer” mode of operation — where people started fighting for survival of their departments — undermined our collective voice. Dividing and conquering broke many friendships. The difference between personal and professional criticism became blurred. These experiences caused physical and mental pain for some, who saw years of hard work and study in a discipline they feel passionate about stripped away as history or philosophy or art had no purpose for the “21st century university where we need to innovate.”
People deal with pain differently. Some put on their boxing gloves and are ready to fight at all costs. Others must step back because they cannot manage to fight while trying to teach, parent or deal with personal issues. Some choose to not be involved, while others are legitimately afraid to speak out.
The hours faculty and staff put into committees this past year attending to this crisis could have been put into their teaching and research. Doing this work is frustrating, because the results are rarely fully heard by the administration. There was never a response to reports, proposals or recommendations that were put forth. We felt essentially ignored while simultaneously being told by the administration that they had “robust conversations with departments.”
There is no hard evidence to prove that all our work had any effect on the outcome of what the administration has now proposed — to retain majors and not lay off tenured faculty. The “victory” is that the mounting pressure from these groups, faculty, staff, students, the media and professional associations over the last year likely had an impact. But it is not the type of victory where one stands up and jumps for joy. It is a sobering, pyrrhic victory. Mistrust is deep and has grown. That does not dissipate over one announcement. It may be more a momentary relief.
We are now being told how important it is for us to have positive stories. That can only happen if people feel there is something based in reality to feel optimistic about. But the reality of the last year has been a disaster.
The future here is hard to predict. Higher education is in a crisis and has been for quite some time. Every day there is an announcement of some campus closing, departments or programs being eliminated or faculty being laid off. Campuses tend to deal with these issues when they are amid a crisis, not necessarily before. It can be difficult to plan for a crisis when that catastrophe is unpredictable, but there are certain benchmarks that are predictable that can be planned for in a comprehensive way.
How many more campuses may lay off tenured faculty, eliminate programs or close altogether? Those are the stories we do hear. The untold stories are those where stress has affected health, tears families and friendships apart, forces people to relocate and causes students to suffer with fewer options and choices for their futures and careers. Those are the stories we do not often hear — people suffering in silence.
Nerissa Nelson is a librarian and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
