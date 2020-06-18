Nela Kalpic: Marsy's Law guarantees rights for all victims, regardless of who committed the crime

While Marsy’s Law everywhere focuses on the same basic principles of equality for all crime victims, the language and provisions of each state are unique. Here in Wisconsin, our constitutional amendment was carefully crafted to be a good fit for Wisconsin. As a result of this rigorous process, the provision that has raised questions in other states with crime victims’ amendments is NOT in the Wisconsin version of Marsy’s Law. Certain other states have passed constitutional amendments that give victims the right to “prevent the release of information which could be used to locate or harass the victim.” In isolated cases, that provision has been invoked by police officers who believe they are victims of a crime, while an investigation is conducted. But, again, that provision is not included in Wisconsin’s version of Marsy’s Law. Additionally, several states that have had versions of Marsy’s Law for many years, including Illinois and California, have not had any concerns with releasing information on officer-involved incidents.