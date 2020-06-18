Nela Kalpic: Marsy's Law guarantees rights for all victims, regardless of who committed the crime

Earlier this year, a new amendment to the Wisconsin constitution to strengthen the rights of crime victims was approved by 75% of Wisconsin voters. The new amendment, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, grants victims of crime important protections like the rights to privacy, to be treated with dignity and respect, and the ability to be heard throughout the legal process. Recent events have understandably raised some questions about how Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin might be invoked in situations when individuals become victims of the use of excessive force by law enforcement.
Simply put, any victim of unlawful use of force by a member of law enforcement is entitled to all protections of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, just as any victim of any crime would be. Our state’s constitutional amendment was carefully crafted so that all Wisconsin residents who may become a victim of crime — from any race, ethnicity, background, or identity — will have equal, enforceable constitutional rights.
Some concerned residents have raised questions about whether Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin could be used to help shield the identity of police officers involved in deaths, an issue that has arisen in other states. But Wisconsin’s amendment was carefully crafted to help avoid this and other potential unintended consequences, taking into account the input from every element of the criminal justice system — victim service agencies, law enforcement leaders, defense attorneys, prosecutors and more. With the input of these key stakeholders, Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin went through a lengthy and rigorous vetting process in the Wisconsin Legislature, where it was debated, amended and improved during hours of public hearings and committee votes and finally approved by overwhelming, bipartisan votes in the state Senate and Assembly not once, but twice.
While Marsy’s Law everywhere focuses on the same basic principles of equality for all crime victims, the language and provisions of each state are unique. Here in Wisconsin, our constitutional amendment was carefully crafted to be a good fit for Wisconsin. As a result of this rigorous process, the provision that has raised questions in other states with crime victims’ amendments is NOT in the Wisconsin version of Marsy’s Law. Certain other states have passed constitutional amendments that give victims the right to “prevent the release of information which could be used to locate or harass the victim.” In isolated cases, that provision has been invoked by police officers who believe they are victims of a crime, while an investigation is conducted. But, again, that provision is not included in Wisconsin’s version of Marsy’s Law. Additionally, several states that have had versions of Marsy’s Law for many years, including Illinois and California, have not had any concerns with releasing information on officer-involved incidents.
Wisconsin’s Constitution is clear: any resident becomes a victim when “an act is committed (against them) that would constitute a crime.” Anyone who becomes a victim of crime deserves equal, enforceable constitutional rights. This includes Wisconsinites from all backgrounds, and professions — including law enforcement. But police officers who have committed crimes cannot hide behind Marsy’s Law. Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin clearly states that the definition of victim "does not include the accused." If a determination is made that a police officer has broken the law, they become a defendant in that case and are not provided the protections afforded to victims under Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin’s position is clear: all crime victims in Wisconsin deserve equal, enforceable rights protected by our state Constitution. Victims are automatically guaranteed these rights, as soon as a criminal act is committed against them — regardless of who perpetrated the crime.
You can read all of the rights included in Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin at: https://www.equalrightsforwi.com/approved_wisconsin_victims_of_crime_amendment.
Nela Kalpic is outreach director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. A survivor herself, Nela has been recognized for her advocacy for victims of domestic abuse. She was awarded the Courage Award by former Gov. Scott Walker and serves on the Governor’s Council on Domestic Abuse.
