Neil Kraus: The UW Blueprint is not belt-tightening — it’s a fundamental remaking of the UW System

And because the Gates Foundation has repeatedly linked its altruistic sounding college completion efforts to “tapping the power of digital learning,” it's more than willing to provide networking, resources and guidance to your organization if you contribute to this goal.

So to summarize: the state doesn’t want to fund higher ed anymore, so your local UW campus better start having lots of bake sales, and our campuses will be ghost towns because of implausible predictions. So out of financial necessity, we need to become Online U, even though there’s no demand for online instruction, which is why enrollments this fall are not looking very good.

Now we’re also told that the purpose of the Blueprint is to retrain displaced workers. This argument has been used for decades by everyone from business interest groups to the Clintons touring the Midwest to make it sound like they care about these workers without actually having to pay them more. But what jobs are we training them for exactly? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (not foundations or trade groups), nearly 63% of all our jobs require a high school degree or less. Again, I’m still waiting to see this huge number of high-tech jobs.