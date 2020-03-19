Neil Kraus: The Trump-Walker 'gravy train'

Former Gov. Scott Walker’s recent column in the Wisconsin State Journal poses the question about whether the citizens are better off today than when President Trump was elected. He concludes his piece by asserting: “If 2016 was any indication, the way Wisconsin voters answer that question could easily determine whether the whole country continues along the path of economic prosperity or derails the gravy train with an experiment in democratic socialism or a return to big government liberalism.”
Gravy train. That’s an interesting choice of words. It seems that Gov. Walker has been assigned the task of convincing Wisconsin residents that they are much better off economically as s a result of the Trump presidency. In order to make his case, Walker claims that “wages are also growing significantly faster for the lowest earners than they are for the highest-paid managers and professionals.”
This is false. Gov. Walker relies on the politically appointed Council of Economic Advisers, which relies on its own calculations of data from federal agencies in a recent post featuring the Trumpian title “The Blue-Collar Labor Boom Reduces Inequality.” The claim that the lowest-earning workers are getting the biggest raises is basically made up, and fits in a long line of business-promoted fictions about the labor market, including my new favorite, the data-free automation panic. But the fact that Republicans appear to be actively promoting this fiction is a good sign for Democrats, because if low-earning workers actually were better off economically, they wouldn’t need constant reminding.
When we look directly at recent federal data and not partisan interpretations, some unpleasant realities become clear. Median wages for all of the nation’s 118 million full-time workers increased 4% from 2018 to 2019, but with an inflation rate of 2%, this amounts to a 2% raise. Of the five categories of workers, managers and professionals saw median wages increase 4.7%. Two of the three lowest paid categories of workers which together constitute about one-third of the work force — production, transportation and material moving workers, and sales and office workers — which actually lost ground as they received median pay increases below the inflation rate.
Workers in service occupations, the lowest paid, saw a median pay increase of exactly the same amount as managers, 4.7%. Only workers in natural resources, construction and extraction (who represent less than 10% of the workforce), saw their pay increase at a faster rate than managers, at 6.3%. With historically low unemployment and record high stock prices, everyone should have gotten a significant raise last year, well above the inflation rate. But because that didn’t happen, Republicans are leading a concerted effort to try to convince people otherwise.
If I were Walker, I would avoid any discussion of the real economy too. I would certainly not bring up how the party of Trump has steadfastly refused to even put a minimum wage increase to a vote in Madison or Washington. And I’m certain that the “pro-worker” Trump and Walker wouldn’t want the voters reminded that theirs is the party seeking to eliminate organized labor, as they stack agencies with anti-union appointees and the courts with judges opposed to workers’ rights.
Further, I can’t imagine that Trump or Walker would want voters thinking about how their party has enthusiastically encouraged the monopolization of every major economic sector, including food production, making the prospects for small agricultural producers in states like Wisconsin that much more difficult and depressing wages for workers across the labor market.
And if I were Trump or Walker, I definitely would not want any conversation about health care since their party’s position is basically to let the market work its magic, and encourage sick people to be savvy consumers and shop around for the best cancer treatment. That's definitely not a major applause line.
Here’s what Team Trump knows: the president got 46% of the popular vote in 2016, which he lost by almost 3 million, and that Trump won the Electoral College by a total of about 76,000 votes in three states: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. They also know that hundreds of thousands of people voted in 2016 but didn’t choose a candidate for president, including almost 88,000 in Michigan alone, a state which Trump won by less than 11,000 votes. Finally, they also know that Sen. Bernie Sanders talks about the real economy of jobs and wages, which makes them quite nervous. So in true Trumpian style, they make stuff up.
In the place of democratic socialism or big government liberalism, the Trumpian-Walker approach is monopolistic corporatism, complete with an un-unionized work force in an economy that simply doesn’t work for many. This is the real Trump-Walker gravy train.
Neil Kraus is a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
