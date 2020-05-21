Neil Kraus: The politics of the UW Blueprint: Never let a good crisis go to waste

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For those wishing to dismiss these 2013 projections as dated, I would point to the new Census estimates reported by the Wisconsin State Journal on March 20 of this year — at the beginning of the pandemic, when no one was looking — showing that the state has gained 10% in population since 2010. Wisconsin increased by 15,000 residents in 2019 alone, as 47 of 72 counties increased in population. While declining numbers of school age students may be true in some parts of the country, it is utterly false in both Wisconsin and neighboring Minnesota, where many UW students come from, and false for the United States overall as well.

When we remove the myth of a shrinking population, the logic of the blueprint crumbles, revealing the 7-page document’s actual purpose — to gut the comprehensive campuses and build an online education fantasy land masked in language emphasizing budget inevitabilities and the wonders of specialization.

The Republican Party and business leaders have long expressed their desire to gut the comprehensive campuses of liberal arts programs, arguing every campus doesn’t need majors in each of the social sciences, humanities, and arts. Because STEM is strongly backed by business interests, it’s been exempted from this discussion, despite the fact that there aren’t many actual STEM jobs in the labor market.