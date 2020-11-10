Neil Kraus: The online education industry has exactly one argument: inevitability

Online education has existed for many years. But it’s never caught on in a significant way. Rather, students and their parents have overwhelmingly chosen face-to-face instruction, time and again, and it’s easy to understand why. Teaching and learning on a screen is a fundamentally different experience than teaching and learning in a classroom.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents a tremendous, unexpected opportunity for online education to grow, however. But those who profit from online education along with their supporters have quite obviously decided not to argue in favor of their product on the merits. Rather, because it is an inferior experience for teachers and students alike, the industry has moved to a new argument — inevitability. Because the pandemic presents a viable way into this gigantic market when market forces just won’t cooperate.
Teaching, like life itself, is an in-person event, full of humans and objects and physicality. We are social creatures and we learn best when we leverage that sociality. Technology is a tool, more akin to a hammer than a complete pedagogy. But don’t expect the tech industry to acknowledge any of this any more than we should expect that the processed food industry to acknowledge that their products cause obesity. The profit motive trumps every other motivation.
Another major problem is the fact that online education could well be much more expensive (assuming students would prefer classes of a reasonable size). Thus, the inevitability argument is really the only argument left to make.
Because of its limited appeal, however, establishing the inevitability framing will take considerable work. In education, we hear a whole lot about how the pandemic has “changed things forever,” or that “things will never be the same.” As any firm selling unpopular products would acknowledge, much of sales is about advancing self-serving predictions designed to convince consumers about the inevitability of said predictions. The belief that something is inevitable, if strong enough, can make it so. This is clearly the goal with online education, and the industry has very deep pockets and plenty of time.
The inevitability framing of online education was established very early in the pandemic. With presumably the same crystal ball that allowed it to see that MOOCs would take over higher education (note, this did not happen), the Chronicle of Higher Education’s cover story of April 17 confidently declared “The Coronavirus Will Change Everything.” The cover featured an illustration of an instructor writing on a white board in a large empty lecture hall, with several large COVID-19 virus cells floating around ominously. Notice the language: not “may change everything,” or “could change everything.” But the pandemic “will change everything.” Good to know. The Chronicle has spoken again.
And if you don’t agree with the inevitability framing, you just don’t get it. You probably like vinyl and objects and people and in-person human interaction, class discussions and presentations in a room with live beings, and banter in the hallway before and after class. You enjoy small talk with students and colleagues and other in-person, 20th century oddities. You’re a dinosaur, dude, so please get out of the way.
We are still living through the biggest experiment in the history of American education and possibly the biggest experiment in the history of domestic public policy. And the data of the last several months is all around us — students' and instructors’ experiences with online instruction. But this data will be ignored. It’s inconvenient data because it undermines the inevitability narrative. So, get ready for an onslaught of industry-funded data purporting to show students, instructors and parents actually do prefer online education. Honest. They have data that say so.
The inevitability frame is the only major story being told to our higher education administrators. While the obvious conclusion of events of the last several months is the inherent superiority of face-to-face instruction in the educational process, no one is selling in-person teaching. Thus, if educators themselves, students, and parents don’t talk about the unique nature of what we do in-person with students, our bosses (most of whom, of course, are former instructors) simply will not hear it. They will buy the inevitability narrative because, well, it’s inevitable. Like a hospital that wants to talk only about telemedicine, the institutions of higher education do not appear interested in framing this moment as the best evidence yet of what we do in classes. It boggles the mind.
Inside the higher ed bubble, of course, online education is also being sold as a way to fix your enrollment problems, in a clear indication that powerful interests intend to escalate the decades-long defunding of public higher education. After all, “things have changed forever,” and you can easily increase your own revenue by expanding online instruction (which, by the way, is inevitable).
And then, a few years down the road — get this! — education reformers will blame higher education for the fact that millions of graduates who have earned their degrees on screens don’t have the right have the right “skill sets.” They lack “social skills,” the education thought leaders will tell us. Education reform is a treadmill with an endless power source.
Online education needs to be viewed as another chapter in an old story — a story driven by commercial interests and not by the interests of our students and graduates.
Neil Kraus is a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!