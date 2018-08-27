“Rent gets higher, health care covers less, and our income stays the same.” These are the words of Alexandria Cortez-Ocasio in one of the ads that helped carry her to victory in NY’s 12th Congressional District Democratic primary. And recent data confirm Cortez-Ocasio’s claim. Despite our supposed economic boom, average wages remain stagnant, any increases eaten up by inflation. The sham of trickle-down economics is being disproven yet again before our very eyes.
Cortez-Ocasio’s ad simply points out what most people live every day. Yet even as stagnant wages are the elephant in the room, only select politicians and analysts appear willing to meaningfully engage on this fundamental issue. Rather than thoughtfully consider her ideas, much of the pundit class has been pre-occupied with Cortez-Oacsio’s embrace of democratic socialism. That so many high-profile analysts seemingly find the issue of economic inequality so confounding speaks to their inability or unwillingness to see the economic predicament of those less fortunate, who happen to be a significant majority of the population.
And the last thing Republicans want to discuss is wages. While candidate Trump paid lip service to this issue during the campaign, he has since abandoned any pretense of speaking to the economic plight of the majority. Interestingly, wages appear to be one of the few things that President Trump doesn’t lie much about.
I’m sure Gov. Walker won’t be running on some of his most obvious policy choices that have helped to depress wages either, such as repealing the state’s prevailing-wage laws. Also, he not only opposed increasing the minimum wage, but, along with the Republican Legislature, he changed state law to prohibit the Department of Workforce Development from increasing the minimum wage through rulemaking. And of course, the Walker administration has done everything possible to get rid of labor unions in the public and private sectors. Just like President Trump, Walker talks a lot about jobs, but not about wages.
Further, as Tom Frank has insightfully pointed out, many in the contemporary Democratic Party see economic problems as fundamentally education problems. This approach has been advanced for several decades by presidents and party leaders, powerful foundations, and a variety of interest groups — educate more people, and those new bachelor’s degree-holders will be able to obtain higher-paying jobs.
But things haven’t worked out this way. By every measure, educational attainment in the U.S. has steadily increased for decades, and yet wage stagnation and economic inequality have increased as well. Simply educating more people does not create more middle-class jobs for those newly educated people to obtain. And the more we focus on the educational system, the less we consider the many public policies and private-sector practices that are the actual causes of wage stagnation.
The formula for those seeking elected office, assuming they want to win, is to speak to the economic realities faced by most people. This shouldn’t be so difficult to figure out. But in a political system that has been overtaken by wealthy donors post Citizens United, and one in which most persons of modest income and below do not vote — particularly in nonpresidential elections — advocating economic policies that would tangibly benefit average people often appears to be off the radar completely.
Yet there are signs that declining economic opportunity is moving to the center of political debate. In addition to Ocasio-Cortez’s victory was the recent election in Missouri in which voters blocked the implementation of a right-to-work law by a whopping margin of roughly 35 percent, clearly illustrating that citizens in a red state see the value of labor unions during a time of growing economic insecurity. And Elizabeth Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act proposes a return to a time not long ago when corporations were not simply beholden to the interests of shareholders, but also to employees, communities, and customers.
Republicans have essentially given up trying to convince people they’re better off economically under Trump as they run on anger, racism, and fear, with a dash of Second Amendment rhetoric thrown in for good measure. Considering most major economic indicators, the significance of this political shift cannot be overstated. And to further cement the gulf between the Republican Party and economic reality, the administration recently requested $8 billion for the creation of a new Space Force.
Once the cyclical economy goes south, which it inevitably will, economic anxiety will skyrocket, along with exploding budget deficits. Unless our elected officials and business leaders begin to address wage stagnation now, we will be faced with both high unemployment and growing inequality, and I fear what will happen next.
Neil Kraus is professor and chair of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls political science department. He is the author of two books and several articles, including, most recently, "Majoritarian Cities: Policy Making and Inequality in Urban Politics."
