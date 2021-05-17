Neil Kraus: Special interests, not educators, continue push for online learning

The country is as divided as any of us can remember. Partisanship has reached new heights. Yet after a year-long free sample of online education, the public appears unified behind the superiority of face-to-face instruction. In fact, support for in-person learning seems to be the only point of bipartisan consensus in our hyper-polarized environment.
Yet the online education industry is going full force to fundamentally change higher education. This campaign is another chapter in a decades-old history in which vested interests work overtime to sell unpopular education policies to the public.
School accountability was sold as a way to fix the achievement gap because standardized testing and punitive accountability measures — the policy goals of reformers — were extremely unpopular. Yet even with the political appeal of the achievement gap campaign, No Child Left Behind still required the massive shock of 9/11 to put it over the finish line. And a few years later, the term “achievement gap” was quietly replaced with the term “opportunity gap” in a tacit admission of the chronic relationship between poverty and educational achievement and attainment.
Similarly, because the public likes democratically controlled, publicly funded public schools, charter schools have long been promoted as “public charter schools.” And because there’s never been anything close to majority support for school vouchers, voucher advocates promote them with terms like “opportunity scholarships” and the like. Yet even with these misleading campaigns, the significant expansion of both charters and vouchers has required major tragedies like Katrina and the Great Recession.
Covid-19 is the gift that elites seeking to sell online education could not possibly have imagined. Hence colleges and universities are now being told things like, “We can’t go back.” In public relations class, this gets a grade of A. Brilliant.
“We can’t go back” avoids any explicit tech talk, which is critical because the public has long been suspicious of technology replacing the human interaction at the heart of education. Decades ago, television in the classroom was going to be revolutionary, and then it was cable TV, and then a whole range of other tech-enhanced education tools. Then Massive Online Open Courses were going to be the way of the future in higher education, with 2012 even being declared as the “Year of the MOOC.” But online education maxed out, reaching its targeted audiences, and today the concept of cyberschools sounds just plain silly.
“We can’t go back” is vague enough and ultimately very hard to disagree with. Who would want to go back to the events of, say, last spring? We must go forward.
And then there’s the perennial framing of making education reform that benefits vested interests all about equity. So online education — like for-profit education (and accountability, charters, and vouchers for that matter) — is also promoted as a way of providing racial minorities and lower-income students with access to the American Dream without having to address the realities of the labor market.
The common thread, of course, is that non-teachers are leading the charge. Thus, it’s extraordinarily disappointing to read thought piece after thought piece by higher education administrators telling us about the necessity of online education. Those who don’t teach simply don’t know that teaching higher education today is about much more than delivering content. If it were only about content, cyber-universities and MOOC madness would have replaced face-to-face education years ago.
The pressure on higher education coming from the online industry is overwhelming. For example, the American Association for Colleges and Universities’ (AACU) recently hosted a conference on “Revolutionizing Higher Ed After Covid 19.” This organization is sponsored by numerous interests that stand to benefit greatly from this definition of revolutionizing.
This is analogous to the food and drug industries’ sponsorship of individuals and organizations involved in health care policy. The health care industry didn’t reckon with the massive influence of private industry on its practices until it was forced to do so by external constituencies, including the media, consumer groups, and scholars. This pressure resulted in the creation of the federal government’s Open Payments database in which consumers can look up the financial relationships of their medical providers. I propose an Open Education Payments database in which consumers could investigate the funding sources of all the organizations and researchers shaping our K-12 and higher education policies.
Organizations like the AACU and dozens of others in the higher education arena are interest groups, and they don’t represent the interests of students or educators. These groups take austerity budgeting and the mythical skills gap as givens, and generally echo the Stockholm Syndrome that dominates thinking within higher education today.
The folks promoting educational products and services know that if we put higher education online, students will have to take it. The population has no choice because the economy is dominated by low-wage, low-education jobs, so students require higher education if they expect to even have a shot at economic stability, let alone mobility.
It’s especially rich that increasing online education is being pushed by many of the same people who express deep concern for students’ mental health. But isn’t the social isolation of the last year a fundamental cause of the deterioration of students’ mental health?
Unless, of course, the plan is for all of us to stay inside our domiciles for the duration. Is that what you mean by “We can’t go back?” We can’t go back to human interaction? To life? If so, why don’t you just say so? Let’s have that debate, provided, of course, that we all first disclose who’s paying for our talking points.
UW-Fiver Falls professor Neil Kraus is an author of two books and is writing a book on education policy and economic inequality.
