Nathan Beck: Youth organizations stepped up during COVID-19, and they deserve our investment

March 16 marked the one-year pandemic anniversary for me.
I remember the day last year — it was my last day stopping by the office to get a few things. It was also my kid’s second birthday. I remember Reyah blowing out candles and going fingers-first into a plateful of cake, I also remember desperately trying to be present at our last gathering for a while. But on my mind were the thousands of people in our community who were facing the prospects of a pandemic lockdown differently than me. The thousands whose work would require them to be in-person and whose kids no longer had schools to go to.
There are many heroes from this past year, but among the most significant to me are the dozens of neighborhood centers, after-school organizations and community-based youth organizations (CBYOs) that have played a crucial role supporting young people and their families in wildly creative ways. It turns out, though, they have a long legacy of meeting the ever-changing needs of youth dating back to the 1800s.
In the 19th century, after surviving the horrors of slavery, according to James Anderson, Black people who had been slaves organized to create a “system of public and private education that was developed by and for black southerners.” These new community institutions emerged to both educate and support Black youth in a context in which no public institutions existed to support them. Through the early 1900s to the 1940s, Robert Halpern shares that youth organizations responded to the decline of child labor and the rise of compulsory education by actively creating alternatives to the streets and spaces that preserved the importance of play for youth who were kids first, not workers; and through WWII, CBYOs evolved to support children coping with the “psychological stresses of war.”
Robert Lowe and Harvey Kantor write that during the 1960s, “education became a conscious tool of government social and economic policy (and) the chief means of … promoting social welfare.” And so, CBYOs responded by beginning to fill education and opportunity gaps. Still operating within this context today, it’s not surprising to hear CBYOs framed by how they relate to and complement the work of schools. Most importantly, we see in this history that CBYOs have legacies of responding to their constituencies and meeting the needs of youth. They are nimble, not belabored by the bureaucratic and curricular constraints of schools and capable of transforming quickly to meet a crisis, and that’s exactly what they’ve done this past year.
It started early, on March 17, just the second day of school closures, when CBYOs began delivering meals directly to students' homes. Over the course of the spring, well over 50,000 meals were delivered, but by April they were also dropping off science kits, swapping postcard art and sending messages of care and hope on TikTok. Last summer, as more programs reopened, summer camps are where many kids learned how to be together while staying six feet apart. And with schools closed this year, after-school organizations have supported nearly 5,000 students (disproportionately students of color and students who qualify for free and reduced lunch) collectively for over 640,000 hours, the vast majority of which was in person. In a high-stakes time, where lives are literally on the line, these organizations and their youth workers have put their bodies and their budgets on the front-lines.
As schools are now reopening, there is another transition coming for the field, hopefully one where the work becomes more familiar — but let’s not waste an opportunity to come back as something better. Despite their impressive accomplishments, this is a field that has operated in crisis. The dominating theme in most decisions is scarcity of resources. And in a time of fear, anxiety and so many unknowns this last year, they didn’t blink at their responsibility, and are, in fact, still clear-eyed about the next crisis.
The pandemic may be waning, but the impacts on young people will continue. Youth will need opportunities to play and learn to be together again, to process the trauma and fear of the last year, and many will have grief that they don't know what to do with. For many, virtual platforms have not worked and disengaged them from formal spaces of education — they’ll need to experience the joy of learning in community again. For others, a wide world of opportunities was reduced to what their families, juggling (lost) jobs and stress and fear, had capacity to share with them — they’ll need to get comfortable taking risks again as they learn new skills. They all will need to feel safe and loved.
For all the conversation about emerging as something new and not replicating the mistakes of the past, I have yet to see what that actually looks like. Maybe because we’ve never seen something like it, it is hard to grasp — hard to translate into something tangible. But CBYOs have always had the imagination to meet these challenges and know how best to serve their communities.
Imagine what could be possible if CBYOs emerged from the pandemic without the scarcity that dominates so much of the field. What if we invested in after-school organizations, neighborhood centers and the brilliant people working there like the critical infrastructure they are — not there just to be the sandbags preventing the flood, but to there to build something new and beautiful — something we’ve never seen before? With billions of dollars of rescue funds coming, this might be our opportunity. Let’s take it and more fully invest in this sector for this and for the next crisis.
And to the youth workers who put it all on the line this last year (and still are), thank you for the role that you’ve played and the risks that you took.
Nathan Beck is the Madison out-of-school time coordinator and can be reached at nbeck@cityofmadison.com.
