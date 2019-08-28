Tanya, Mayder, Alejandra and Nate, along with hundreds of their colleagues from after school and summer programs across our city, have been busy this summer. While parents and caregivers work, these four have loved and nurtured our kids, provided them with opportunities to learn new skills, supported them with literacy and math, and helped shape who our kids are becoming.
Today, 16,000 Madison kids and their parents rely on summer camps and other out-of-school time (OST) organizations throughout the year, and when kids have consistent access to quality opportunities like this, they, and our community, reap the benefits. OST works. It increases health and academic outcomes, prepares kids with the social and emotional capacity to thrive, and allows parents to work, thus increasing their earning potential. OST is not just beneficial for kids and their parents, it is a public good — an investment in our community's future.
But access to these opportunities is wildly unequal. Around 5,000 kids in Madison have barriers preventing them from participating in after school and summer programs, and those barriers are concentrated within communities of color. And, particularly troubling, 3,500 of those are elementary-aged kids. Imagine, for a second, 3,500 eight- and nine-year-olds with nothing to do when the school bell rings at 2:47 p.m. (or 1:15 p.m. on Mondays). Where do they go? What do their families do? What responsibilities do their older siblings have? What are the cumulative effects of this opportunity gap over a kid’s whole life, and how do these impacts fall differently on low income families and families of color?
This is the backdrop to the state of our field: the urgency of the need and the scarcity of the resources to meet it — organizations and leaders trying to do as much good, for as many families, with as little resources as possible. While this reality should unsettle us and embolden us with a commitment to action and accountability, there is also something to celebrate here, isn’t there? The people and organizations that make magic happen for our kids — and who do so for so little.
On Aug. 30 at Dane Dances we will celebrate the field and four outstanding individuals who work tirelessly to provide opportunities for our kids.
Tanya Walker, who has spent 18 years at Goodman Community Center inspiring kids and her colleagues. Mayder Lor, who has been with Madison Schools and Community Recreation for a decade and has created a community that feels like family. Alejandra Becerril Estrada, the MSCR After School and Urban League Schools of Hope Coordinator at O’Keefe Middle School, who has only been around for a short time, but has already volunteered for just about everything that may benefit her kids. And Nate Savado, with The First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, who could get 20 middle schoolers anywhere you want at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning.
These are four people in our field who were nominated by their peers and selected by students who deserve to be celebrated, and as exceptional as they are, they also represent a field full of people like them. People who work endlessly, with spirit, joy and creativity for our kids.
That is worth celebrating.
So come join us at Dane Dances — one of the best events in Madison at bringing people together — on Aug. 30 as we celebrate Tanya, Mayder, Alejandra, and Nate and the field that they represent (a field that, if you have kids, you might even rely on).
To learn more, check out our new State of the OST Field Report. You can find it here.
And if you’re interested in supporting the field and the people in it, there’s probably an organization in your neighborhood that could use some support.
