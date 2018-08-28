Can you believe it! Summer is coming to a close and school will be starting soon. Across Madison, 28,000 students are readying backpacks, buying school supplies, and relishing these last few days of summer — but what have those kids been up to for the past 12 weeks?
I’ve certainly seen the same kid riding his scooter through the same puddle most days this summer (a very worthwhile summer activity!) but I also know that thousands of them were in all-day summer camps where they played sports, created art, wrote stories, read books, laughed, played, and were loved. Out-of-School Time organizations like Goodman Community Center, Madison Schools & Community Recreation, and Boys & Girls Club of Dane County play an essential role in our city, but we don’t often think of the work that they do and Out-of-School Time, in general, as a sector, even though it’s where kids spend 80 percent of their time.
MOST (Madison Out-of-School Time), a partnership between the city of Madison, the Madison Metropolitan School District, and dozens of Out-of-School Time providers has started to get a slightly better sense of the Out-of-School Time sector in Madison, and we are finding out a few things. We are rich in resources and opportunities that 16,000 Madison students rely on. Over 150 organizations offer everything from learning to golf at The First Tee of Southern Wisconsin to learning to code at Maydm, to the incredible identity and organizing work occurring at Lussier Community Education Center. But we are also learning that access to these opportunities is not distributed equally. Around 5,000 youth, disproportionately youth of color, in Madison would be accessing OST opportunities tomorrow if they could afford it, if there were not waitlists at organizations, or if they could figure out transportation. All three are solvable barriers that results in a 6,000-hour cumulative gap in opportunities by sixth grade.
In elementary school I joined an after-school bowling league, went two times, and then quit. It wasn’t my thing. There were dozens of other things that I tried after school throughout my youth — some of them I probably can’t even remember — and some of them stuck to this day. Imagine a Madison where every young person has a rich set of opportunities to explore their interests, no matter how wild or different, and places where they are nurtured and loved after school and in the summer while their parents are at work. I want to live in a Madison where every young person has that opportunity.
We, in the OST sector, do tremendous work that is worth celebrating, and we are partnering with Dane Dances on Aug. 31 to do just that, but we are also learning that there is more work to be done. This work is complicated and massive, it takes an unrelenting commitment to racial justice and programming that sees the whole child and honors his or her different parts. It is work that takes a fierce commitment to always uplifting the work of our colleagues, and it cannot be done alone. This work can’t just be on Out-of-School Time organizations, which are already stretching budgets and pushing capacity limits to provide as much opportunity as they can with finite resources.
Imagine your neighborhood without your local after-school program. Out-of-School Time impacts everything from how our economy functions to how our neighborhoods look and feel, and we know Out-of-School Time opportunities have lasting multigenerational impacts on everything from school achievement, to obesity rates, and even to the long-term economic growth of a city.
So come celebrate with us on Aug. 31 at Dane Dances (we deserve it after leading a long 12 weeks of summer camp!), but also come join us after school sometime this fall to donate time, energy, or resources to your neighborhood Out-of-School Time organization. These organizations are making a difference, student by student.
And if you want to learn more or join the work, always feel free to reach out to me as the program coordinator at nbeck@cityofmadison.com.
Nathan Beck is the MOST (Madison Out-of-School-Time) coordinator for the city of Madison and the Madison Metropolitan School District.
