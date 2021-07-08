Nancy Wiegand: Snowmobile trail would ruin silent sport experience at Blue Mound

There is a quote from Andre Kostenlantez on a sign at Rocky Mountain National Park that says: "One of the greatest sounds of them all — and to me it is a sound — is utter, complete silence."
It is good news to hear that the Friends of Blue Mound State Park are now working to prevent the DNR from building a new two-way, truck-groomed, snowmobile trail through a narrow, quiet and beautiful valley in the park. The Natural Resources Board had approved the DNR's plan on May 26, even after years of opposition by current users. The DNR rejected this snowmobile trail in 2016, in part because of the ecological frailty of the land, and its concerns have never been addressed.
For at least the last 30 years, the park has been known for its silent sports activities, including premier cross country ski trails, snowshoeing, hiking and bird watching. There are significantly more silent sports users than snowmobilers, and they will lose the quiet experience they need. Further, the many current users of the valley of the proposed snowmobile trail would be displaced, which is not normal DNR policy. Rerouting the existing hiking/snowshoe trail would be costly and difficult due to steep slopes. In fact, there is no need for a new snowmobile trail because snowmobilers have started using the right-of-way along the town roads in the park to connect to the regional trail system.
There are two main issues. One is the loss of the peace and quiet that currently exists with only silent sports users. The other issue is that the ecologically fragile, narrow and beautiful valley will be damaged.
For health and well-being, people need a quiet place to go. They need quiet for mental health and restoration. Birds and animals rely on quiet and natural sounds for survival. The National Park Service developed the Natural Sounds Program in recognition that natural soundscapes need to be preserved as well as other aspects of nature. The World Health Organization states that quiet outdoor areas and parks should be preserved, and that governments should look at reducing noise as part of environmental protection of the land.
Quiet is integral to the silent sports experience. The DNR sound study validates how disruptive snowmobile noise will be, as about a third of the ski trail will then be in the impactful snowmobile noise zone or close to it. And it appears that more than half of the ski trail would be within the next level of impactful noise. In fact, 63% of the park would have snowmobile noise exposure. This is unacceptable.
Snowmobile exhaust is also a physical health issue. The DNR plan is to have much more of the ski trail be adjacent to or near snowmobiles. Cross country skiing is a healthy, clean-air sport that should be promoted, not degraded by bad air quality.
Regarding preserving the land, the Weeping Rock area (including the old service road) is the quietest and most ecologically sensitive area in the park. As mentioned, the DNR indicated in prior reports that it would be too destructive to put a motorized trail through there. It is an exceptional area that is unique, fragile, out of the way and very beautiful. Out of the DNR NR 44.07 (5) recreational use subclassifications, it could be classified as Type 2 because of its natural environment, remoteness, and opportunities for solitude. These existing qualities would not then allow motorized use. The tree-cutting and surface rebuilding needed to accommodate a highway truck-size snowmobile groomer would destroy this amazing, steep-sloped, almost cathedral-like resource. The development needed would be a great loss of an ecologically precious, natural and quiet resource.
Blue Mound State Park should be protected as a premier ski area and a quiet reprieve for all people. The master plan should focus on long-term preservation, preserving quiet, clean air, and a top-notch silent sports user experience, rather than degrading the natural environment. I hope the friends' group succeeds.
Nancy Wiegand, of Madison, has visited Blue Mound State Park for many years, especially for cross country skiing and to enjoy nature and quiet.
