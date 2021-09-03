Muzzle wins this week's cartoon caption contest

Dave Matta of Pittsburgh is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Dave!
His caption about a pooch preparing for the first day of school beat out more than 40 entries. Matta wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dave Bouché
- of Dane: “I hope he doesn’t come home from school with kennel cough!”
Jim Fultz
- of Wisconsin Dells: “Please don’t bring anything home but homework.”
Jim Foelker
- of McFarland: “Hey, give me that mask! I’m the one with dog breath!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.