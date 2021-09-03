 Skip to main content
Muzzle wins this week's cartoon caption contest
Dave Matta of Pittsburgh is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Dave!

His caption about a pooch preparing for the first day of school beat out more than 40 entries. Matta wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Dave Bouché

  • of Dane: “I hope he doesn’t come home from school with kennel cough!”

Jim Fultz

  • of Wisconsin Dells: “Please don’t bring anything home but homework.”

Jim Foelker

  • of McFarland: “Hey, give me that mask! I’m the one with dog breath!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

