Muted caption wins this week's contest

Shawn Steenhagen of Cottage Grove is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Shawn!
His caption about kids returning to in-person school beat out more than 80 entries. Steenhagen wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Louis Lessor
- of Stoughton: “Just my luck. First day back and we have computer lab.”
Roger Kruk
- of Madison: “I hope an education is the only thing I take home.”
Don Svoboda
- of Sun Prairie: “It will be hands-on learning, but hands off everything else!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.