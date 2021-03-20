 Skip to main content
Muted caption wins this week's contest
Winning School You Toon

Shawn Steenhagen of Cottage Grove is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Shawn!

His caption about kids returning to in-person school beat out more than 80 entries. Steenhagen wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Louis Lessor

  • of Stoughton: “Just my luck. First day back and we have computer lab.”

Roger Kruk

  • of Madison: “I hope an education is the only thing I take home.”

Don Svoboda

  • of Sun Prairie: “It will be hands-on learning, but hands off everything else!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

