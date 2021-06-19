Moonshine kills -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 20, 1921:
In Madison recently, there was a night of drinking and, afterward, a woman died. At first there was talk that murder had been committed, but later physicians decided that moonshine had caused her death.
Seldom a day passes in which some such story does not filter through the news agencies of Wisconsin. When moonshine kills, it always looks like murder, and moonshine is killing every day.
It is peddled about in shacks and alleys, and in resorts behind screens and curtains, so that boys to whom an average saloon-keep of old would not have sold a glass of beer can get it if they have the price.
When moonshine kills it looks like murder because it IS murder, for there is no more deadly assassin than “mule.”