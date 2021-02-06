Monica Williams: As a Black woman, Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill does nothing for me

“The Moses of her people,” Tubman was enslaved on a farm in Dorchester County, Maryland, escaped and risked her life to help others flee to freedom via the Underground Railroad. For Marylanders, Black women and probably many others around the nation, she’s larger than life. Her image has a place on my living room gallery wall, right below Sojourner Truth and to the left of Frederick Douglass, to serve as a reminder of where Black people in this country have been and to gain inspiration from those who came before me.

But Tubman doesn’t need a place on my money. She already has her name and image on a museum and education center, a Maryland visitor center, a statue and an indelible mark in my heart.

Certainly, many countries put the images of people they admire on their legal tender, but Black women — and Americans — don’t need Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson. If Tubman were alive, would she even want her face on a note that’s made up of 75% cotton, a product that was produced by enslaved Africans in 15 states? In a capitalistic society that traded people like her, would she want to be used as currency and capital yet again? The nation has already seen Black people on currency — the Confederates had images of enslaved people on bank notes during the Civil War. Putting Tubman on legal tender changes nothing for Black women — or African Americans.