Molly Collins: We shouldn't have to choose between our health and our vote

The news that at least 40 people in Wisconsin have been infected with COVID-19 as a result of going to or working at the polls on April 7 confirmed many of our worst fears about the consequences of Wisconsin’s disastrous refusal to postpone the spring election.

Wisconsin’s Election Day debacle, which threatened our health and our democracy, was a result of a cascading failure of leadership — from the state Legislature, which refused to postpone Election Day, to the nation’s highest court, which rolled back an extension that would have given voters an extra week to submit ballots by mail.

The result was disastrous, as voters were forced to choose between protecting their health and casting a vote. People from across the state turned out to vote in person, many waiting in two- or three-hour-long lines. Others faced total confusion surrounding the absentee ballot process, not knowing why the ballot they requested never came, or came on April 8 when it was too late to return.

In Milwaukee, it was a perfect storm that seemed specifically designed to suppress African American and Latino participation. Only five of 180 polling places were open, leading to enormous confusion about where in-person voting took place and hours-long lines at the few polling stations that remained open.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.