Moira Macdonald: I watched a movie in a theater for the first time in over a year. Here's how it went

I went to the movies the other day.

That sounds so normal, doesn’t it? And in my pre-pandemic life, it was normal: As someone who reviewed movies as part of my job, I went to a movie theater at least a couple of times a week, and ate popcorn for dinner — well, I’m not going to tell you how often. Sometimes the movies were good and sometimes they were bad, but the routine was always the same: I turned off my phone, sat in the dark, scribbled notes and let myself — sometimes gloriously — disappear.

And then the pandemic came, and the movies stopped. For 15 months, I didn’t go. Let’s be clear: In the grand scheme of this nightmare year, not being able to go to the movies was a pretty tiny thing. I’m enormously lucky to have a job, and a home in which I can comfortably stream movies and even make almost-movie-theater-quality popcorn.

But sometimes it’s the tiny things in life that lift us up, and that we miss so much when they’re suddenly gone. I could never seem to disappear into a movie at home. Something would always distract me — a question, a text, a suddenly friendly cat, a knock on the door. And even when I succeeded in shutting everything out, I was still looking at a screen where things were most definitely smaller than life.