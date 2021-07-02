Moira Lynch and Cyndi Kernahan: We can't tackle racial issues if we can't teach about racism

The Wisconsin state Legislature is currently considering a bill that would ban teaching specific concepts about racism in both K-12 and college and university classrooms. Sen. André Jacque, R-DePere, lead sponsor on the bill, described it in a recent article in the Wisconsin State Journal:
“It is pushing back on this idea of race underlying every aspect of our lives, that there has been no progress made in race relations. What is within the bill is that you cannot promote as a course of instruction ... that one race or sex is inherently superior to another or that an individual by virtue of their race or sex bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by others of the same race or sex.”
The Wisconsin bill also states that teachers should not be permitted to teach race or sex stereotyping, including teaching that an “individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual's race or sex.”
The language in the proposed bill asserts that education about race and racism in Wisconsin is largely about individuals’ feelings, their beliefs and their individual responsibility for actions that occurred in our country’s past.
Yet, college and university courses on race and racism are not actually about the individual. Critical race theory, as well as other concepts including systemic racism and racial justice, focus on the ways in which racism and racial discrimination has remained embedded in institutions and laws within the United States for centuries. In other words, racism is discussed as something that goes beyond individuals’ actions or beliefs. It is a larger and more complex system that affects us all.
For example, Milwaukee is one of the country’s most segregated cities, and much of this results from decades of redlining policies. These policies denied communities of color equal access to loan and housing opportunities, ultimately decreasing investment in areas where Black families lived. This had devastating outcomes, including inadequate housing options, poorly funded schools and greater proximity to environmental hazards.
In teaching about systemic racism, we do not focus on how individuals of one race or sex are inherently bad, but instead on how we are all influenced by these larger policies. It is not about our students as individuals, but rather on how where we live today and how we all live has been shaped by past policies that continue to influence us.
Most Americans understand there are problems with racism in our country. In a 2019 Pew Research Center poll, 54% of white and 84% of Black Americans agree that racial discrimination is a major reason why Black people in our country may have a harder time getting ahead than white people.
In the same poll, 61% of white and 87% of Black adults agree that Blacks are treated less fairly by the criminal justice system.
However, when asked to assess whether the United States has made progress on racial justice, the same 2019 poll showed that white and Black Americans have vastly different views. About 78% of Black adults say the country hasn’t gone far enough in giving Black people equal rights. Among whites, only 37% say the country hasn’t gone far enough, while 19% say it’s gone too far, and 43% say it’s been about right.
Clearly there is both widespread agreement that racism is a problem alongside significant gaps in understanding. By teaching about racism as a system of advantage based on our racial history, we can help our Wisconsin students make sense of the current moment. Students can see that while progress has been made, systemic racism persists.
By providing our students with a more comprehensive understanding, we can actually help everyone to feel more confident about where the problem lies and how we bring about change. Rather than focusing on some people as “bad” or “good” we are placing the responsibility on all of us to make the system more equitable.
Our students deserve to know the truth about racism. If we simply ban any discussion of racism out of a fear that individuals may feel uncomfortable, we ensure that these problems continue, but with an even more impoverished understanding on the part of the next generation.
Moira Lynch is assistant professor of politics, geography and international studies at UW-River Falls and is the author of "Human Rights Prosecutions in Democracies at War." Cyndi Kernahan is a professor of psychological sciences and director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at UW-River Falls. She is the author of "Teaching about Race and Racism in the College Classroom: Notes from a White Professor."
