Missy Hughes: Wisconsin should invest in its innovators

From the electric guitar to stem cell therapies, entrepreneurs have demonstrated incredible ingenuity throughout Wisconsin’s history. Yet in recent years we have lagged in attracting investment to provide lifeblood to our startup companies — stifling their growth or forcing them to leave the state.

As part of the 2021-23 state budget, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $100 million investment fund under the direction of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to promote innovation and startup growth. With the economy poised to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to lay the groundwork for our state’s economic prosperity — and innovative, adaptive companies are sure to play a vital role.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is working through the details of the state budget. If Wisconsin is going to make this bold vision a reality and claim its rightful place on the entrepreneurial landscape, this program must be included in the next budget. It already has bipartisan support from the last seven commerce and WEDC secretaries.