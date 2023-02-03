It’s hard to cut taxes for the rich while also being fair to the poor. But if Wisconsin legislators play their cards right, that’s exactly what they could do with their proposed flat tax.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, introduced a proposal Jan. 13 to change the state income tax to a 3.25% flat tax. Wisconsin currently has a graduated income tax rate ranging from 3.54% to 7.65%. Under the proposal, that rate would decrease each year starting in 2023 before reaching the flat rate by 2026.

Opponents say the proposal is just a large tax cut benefiting the rich that would reduce revenue for important services. Gov. Tony Evers said he would likely veto a budget with a flat-tax proposal, preferring to target tax cuts for the middle class.

He shouldn’t be so hasty. If paired with the right policies, the flat tax could result in a tax system that truly benefits everyone -- something Gov. Evers would be unwise to pass up.

Flattening the state income tax would not achieve universal fairness alone. But Wisconsin is more than capable of moving to a lower flat-tax rate that boosts economic growth while implementing changes that target tax relief at low- and middle-class taxpayers. By coupling a flat-tax policy with an increase in the standard deduction and broadening of the sales tax base, Wisconsin can boost economic security for every tax bracket.

Increasing the standard deduction — the amount of income that is not subject to income tax — would help target tax relief at the low and middle classes. In Wisconsin, the standard deduction is progressive, phasing out as income rises. In 2022, the highest deduction rate for single incomes was $11,790, and the amount a filer could claim whittled down to zero once their income exceeded $115,240. For joint filers, the highest deduction rate was $24,520, dropping to zero when their income surpassed $134,845.

Increasing the standard deduction while keeping its sliding scale of eligibility would target tax relief at low- and middle-class households (those making less than $121,000 a year in Wisconsin). It would allow them to keep more of their hard-earned money by not forcing them to pay taxes on a larger share of their income.

Not only can we target relief to those who need it, but we can also capture more tax revenue from the wealthy by ensuring luxury goods and services are included in state sales tax.

Sales tax is a reliable source of revenue for the state to make up for the loss in income that would occur in the switch from a graduated tax to a flat tax. Wisconsin also has one of the lowest sales tax rates in the country, meaning we have room to increase the sales tax while staying competitive with surrounding states.

Currently, many goods are exempt from the Wisconsin sales tax -- mostly essential items such as groceries to keep them affordable for all families. But some personal and recreational services more likely to be purchased by those with disposable income are also exempt. Some of these include auto and travel clubs, dues paid to fraternal organizations and admission to educational events. Including these services in the sales tax would increase revenue from money that is mostly spent by the wealthy.

A slight increase to the relatively stable sales tax coupled with the inclusion of luxury goods and services in the tax would make it a strong revenue source for the state to continue providing the general public with important services and programs that support poor and middle-class families.

A flat tax would benefit business in Wisconsin, increasing the Badger State’s competitiveness as more of our neighbors join the movement implementing flat taxes. But opening for business doesn’t mean that we are leaving our people behind. As budget negotiations begin, we must have an honest conversation about the ways we can successfully support all Wisconsinites while implementing a flat tax.