Minneapolis Star Tribune: What Minneapolis can learn from Camden

The Camden police reforms remain politically divisive. That’s in part because union contracts were thrown out, leaving many on the force earning a lower salary with fewer benefits. Eventually, collective bargaining returned with a contract that allowed the chief and his managers more disciplinary and termination power.

It’s also critical to note that some members of the Camden community fought the changes and filed a lawsuit to save the department. The case ultimately ended up in front of the state Supreme Court, which ruled 6-0 in favor of the residents in 2015. But at that point it was too late: The Camden County Police Department had been established, and the old force was gone.

From 2012 to 2018, Camden experienced a 23% drop in violent crime and a 48% drop in nonviolent crime, though many factors likely played a role. Crime rates dropped in most New Jersey cities during that same period.

Officers on the reinvented Camden force say they see their jobs in a new way, and there’s greater emphasis on community relations and deescalation. Beat cops are more apt to check in with individuals and businesses even when they are not responding to calls for service. Officers marched with protesters after Floyd’s death.