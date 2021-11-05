Minneapolis Star Tribune: Voters wisely reject public safety turmoil

Those and other reforms should be enacted — as the Star Tribune Editorial Board has argued for years. We will not stop pressing for real rather than cosmetic changes that will translate into better, more effective policing and a safer community for all.

As of the deadline for this editorial, it was unclear if Mayor Jacob Frey would be re-elected — and several council races were too close to call. Whoever leads the city going forward must make public safety and police reform equal priorities.

And that governance structure, as the Editorial Board recommended, is set to dramatically change. In one of Tuesday’s surprises, a ballot proposal to strengthen mayoral oversight won handily, ending decades of a dysfunctional system that saw individual council members attempt to exert power over departments, undercutting mayors’ ability to control their own administrations.

Under this new system, the mayor will function as a chief executive, with full oversight on day-to-day operations of city departments. The council will be charged with developing policy, passing budgets and responding to constituents in their wards. That will be a welcome change that brings Minneapolis in line with other big cities.