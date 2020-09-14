Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vague promises, 'pixie dust' not enough to maintain ACA protections

Type 2 diabetes. Sleep apnea. Obesity. Coronary artery disease. Mental illness. These are just a few of what used to be known as "declinable conditions" before the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010.

If you had one of them and had to buy health coverage on your own because you were self-employed, retired early or lost your job, insurers could simply reject your application for coverage. Or, if they did sign you up, exclude treatment costs for them.

Note how common many of these are. Overall, 27% of American adults under age 65 have what was once considered a declinable condition, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report. The number rises to 44% for adults age 55-64. The vast number of Americans with one or more of these conditions is a key reason why the ACA's coverage protections are one of law's most popular provisions.

With the November election looming, voters can expect to hear candidates from both political parties pledging to protect these safeguards even as the law's fate hinges on yet another legal challenge.