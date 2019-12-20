Minneapolis Star Tribune: US must press to protect journalists

The news about journalists in jeopardy is mixed, according to a recently released analysis from Reporters Without Borders.

First, the good — indeed great — news: 44% fewer journalists were killed in 2019 than in the previous year. While there still were a startling 49 slain, that was the lowest number since 2003. The reduction is almost entirely due to the drop in journalists killed in war zones, such as Syria or Yemen. And most of that is due to the sad fact that considerably less coverage is coming from those war-torn nations, in part because it’s simply deemed too dangerous for most news organizations.

Unfortunately, the number of journalists murdered in countries not officially at war was as high as in recent years. It’s been especially deadly in some South and Central American nations such as Mexico, where 10 journalists were killed, as well as in Honduras, Haiti and Colombia. In fact, 59% of journalists killed were in such countries — not officially “at war,” but wracked by violence. And for the most part it’s not a case of reporters getting caught in cartel crossfire or another accident: 63% were deliberately targeted.