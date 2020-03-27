Minneapolis Star Tribune: US must come to the rescue of health providers

But there is a greater need than what any handful of private companies can manage on their own. They cannot clear and prioritize their supply lines in the way the federal government can under the act. They cannot assume responsibility for coordinating 50-state distribution of those needed supplies.

States should not be in a bidding war with one another or the federal government. Among its other provisions, the act provides for the federal government to pay a fair market value for the products it requires. Then it can distribute such aid to states as needed.

Vice President Mike Pence said recently that New York state would get up to 4,000 ventilators from the national strategic reserve. But it needs 30,000. In Washington state some doctors and nurses were washing out masks between patients to preserve precious supplies, an unhygienic situation that jeopardized them and their patients.

Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro recently said, “We are getting what we need without putting the heavy hand of government down.”