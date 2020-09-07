Minneapolis Star Tribune: Reject reckless 'herd immunity' strategy

The controversial appointment of a new presidential medical adviser has put a national spotlight on a radical disease management concept to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its benign name — naturally acquired “herd immunity” — belies the cruelty at the heart of this approach. A better descriptor would be “do nothing and let the virus kill off the weak” plan.

Eventually, COVID-19 would stop spreading because there would be enough survivors of the infection (the herd), and they presumably would have some immune system protection against the pathogen. But this could come at an unacceptable cost: potentially millions of deaths in those with underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to severe infection.

This week, the new White House medical adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, forcefully pushed back on reports that he is advocating policies rooted in this approach. The neuroradiologist said this is “an overt lie” during a Tuesday CNN interview. That rejection is welcome. While other countries have considered variations of this strategy or even pursued it unsuccessfully, letting the virus run its course is a deeply flawed approach.