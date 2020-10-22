Minneapolis Star Tribune: Pope Francis leads change for same-sex couples

Pope Francis appears ready to lead Catholics worldwide to a greater recognition of same-sex unions, declaring in a new documentary that same-sex couples are "children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it."

While stopping well short of endorsing actual same-sex marriage, the pope said that such couples should be legally recognized. "What we have to create is a civil union law," he said.

As modest as such a statement may seem by contemporary standards, it could be the start of a dramatic shift in that attitude of the Catholic Church toward same-sex couples.

In the United States, same-sex marriage has been legal since 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down bans on such unions in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case.

Nevertheless, even with those legal protections, same-sex couples have suffered from discrimination. The Catholic Church has opposed same-sex marriage, and Catholic catechism continues to teach that "homosexual persons are called to chastity," rather than engage in what the church considers "disordered acts."