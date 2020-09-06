Minneapolis Star Tribune: Next up in COVID times: The NFL

That leaves the question of having at least some fans in the stands, which won’t happen initially but is a goal for later in the NFL season.

A stadium is large and airy, of course, but other parts of the experience — concourses, concession stands, restrooms — are riskier environments. Vikings fans hoping to see the action in person at U.S. Bank Stadium also should note that Minnesota is categorized by the COVID Exit Strategy website as “trending poorly” in its case growth, and that some neighboring states, from which the team also draws fans, are doing still worse. In fact, Dr. Deborah Birx, the top White House COVID-19 adviser, has been visiting the Midwest, including Minnesota this past weekend, to urge discipline in limiting new cases before the cold weather arrives and focuses activities indoors. We’ll take what messaging we can get from the erratic Trump administration.

Meanwhile, the Twins are more than halfway through their short season and, despite a recent slump, are indeed competitive. The Vikings will start their schedule Sept. 13 at home against — who better? — the Green Bay Packers.