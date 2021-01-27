Minneapolis Star Tribune: Keep the heat on Putin to free Alexei Navalny

Western governments, including the one led by the Biden administration, should continue to speak up for Navalny's release on trumped-up charges, and against human rights abuses by Russia. They should take a cue from the U.S. State Department's strong condemnation of "the use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists," which "follows years of tightening restrictions on and repressive actions against civil society, independent media, and the political opposition."

Calling for Navalny's immediate release and a credible explanation of "the use of chemical weapons on its soil," the statement ended by saying that "the United States will stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies and partners in defense of human rights — whether in Russia or wherever they come under threat."

Unlike the attempted "reset" of Russian relations during the Obama years, or the tendency to swap admonition for admiration during the Trump administration, the unequivocal statement signals a welcome return to the support of universal values including human rights and democracy.

That doesn't mean that Washington can't work with Moscow on other issues, such as Biden's bid to extend the New START nuclear treaty with Russia, as well as addressing pressing issues involving Iran, North Korea, Syria and others.