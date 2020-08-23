Minneapolis Star Tribune: Despite obstacles, a successful Democratic National Convention

After four days of tributes to his empathy and compassion, Joe Biden showed a different side in his acceptance speech Thursday night: righteous indignation.

When he spoke of foreign threats to U.S. elections, or Russian bounties on American troops, or the “current president’s” performance during the pandemic, his eyes flashed with anger and his voice acquired an edge of steel.

In a convention dominated by odes to character, speakers had sought to contrast the Democratic presidential nominee as the moral opposite of President Donald Trump. At times, the testaments to Biden’s character seemed to credit him with healing the sick, as if he were a candidate for sainthood. (By contrast, a speaker who’d lost her father to COVID-19 said he’d been in perfect health, save for one preexisting condition: his fatal faith in Trump.)

Biden’s performance seemed calculated to take the wind out of Trump’s characterization of him as “sleepy Joe.” It also undercut his detractors’ assertions that he will be a hapless puppet of the Democratic left. In sum, his speech lived up to its billing as the defining moment of his career.