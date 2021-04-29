Minneapolis Star Tribune: Boundary Waters need protection from mining

The report, “Not This Mine. Not This Location,” also outlined maneuvering by the Trump administration to speed the project’s approval. One particularly dubious example: halting a nearly completed two-year review of copper mining’s risks, and then keeping the results a secret despite requests to make them public from congressional representatives and the editorial board.

A March 26 letter from Smith to the Biden administration makes an eminently sensible request. She asks that it move forward in determining whether the copper and other precious metals “can be safely mined in the Rainy River Watershed in northeastern Minnesota and whether watershed protections are warranted.” Smith estimated that a new study could be completed in less than two years given the prior work done on it.

Smith’s leadership on this is important and reflects the concerns of the majority of Minnesotans. A 2020 Star Tribune/Minnesota Public Radio poll found “Minnesota voters overwhelmingly oppose new mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.” Completing the halted analysis also would provide the scientific and economic underpinnings necessary to make informed decisions on mining in the BWCA watershed.