Minneapolis Star Tribune: Act now to end Trump's presidency

Outgoing President Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States as long as he remains in office. Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment without delay, joined by a majority of Trump's own Cabinet as needed to remove him from office.

It's important that Trump's own running mate and his appointees lead the effort to decisively repudiate a president who has broken his oath to preserve, protect and defend this nation and its laws while fomenting rebellion and inciting violence in his zeal to retain power. The message would be unmistakable to all who may still harbor support for Trump: He is a discredited leader, unfit for office and unworthy of future support.

Trump has built a fanatical element of followers during his years in office, feeding them lie upon lie, grooming them to distrust every word but his own, to abandon facts and evidence in favor of slavish devotion to a leader who has betrayed them and his own country. That movement, such as it ever was, appears to want to establish not an elected government, but a dictatorship. Following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a handful of Republicans have stepped up to repudiate him, but shockingly few. Far too many remain in thrall — or in fear — of Trump.