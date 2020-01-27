Minneapolis Star Tribune: A glimmer of positive news on the achievement gap

At a time when news about educational achievement gaps is mostly negative, it’s worth noting even a glimmer of positive change. Recent data from the respected National Center for Education Statistics indicate that for the first time in four decades, one of the gaps is nearly closed.

An NCES study found that the high-school-or-equivalent completion rate for the nation’s African American 18- to 24-year-olds is not measurably different from that of whites in the same age group. In the years between 1977 to 2016, the rate among whites was consistently and significantly higher. But the 2017 data shows only a 1 percentage point difference, with white student completion at 94.8%, compared with 93.8% for black students.

NCES reported a promising trend of more black and Latino teens and young adults understanding the need for a high school diploma, GED or some other form of educational certificate. It means that fewer young people are doing without some kind of post-middle-school education.

Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader Gutierrez, superintendent of the school district in Seguin, Texas, was announced Friday as the Madison School Board's pick to lead the district.