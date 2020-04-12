Minneapolis Star Tribune: 3M’s 166 million extra masks satisfy Trump

Which party to the dispute was right? Perhaps both. 3M was concerned that diverting masks from international partners could lead to retaliation, with other countries withholding supplies the U.S. needs. The company also feared “consequences on a humanitarian level, as we are often the sole provider of these respirators around the world,” its chief executive, Mike Roman, told CNBC. Under the agreement, 3M’s capacity to send respirators to Canada and Latin America is retained.

The administration, meanwhile, was under significant pressure to increase the supply of masks here and now.

We’ll credit both the president and our Midwestern global manufacturer for reaching an agreement that balanced concerns. But the heart of the matter, ultimately, is how effectively the Defense Production Act (DPA) is deployed. The Star Tribune Editorial Board argued March 25 that Trump “must make full use” of the act. Instead, the administration has used it most visibly as leverage, or plumage, or a combination thereof. (Preceding the 3M kerfuffle was Trump’s declaration that GM would “accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators.” That disagreement also was smoothed over within days, though to what end isn’t clear.)