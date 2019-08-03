Baseball team, 1886

The "Clippers" baseball team of 1886 hailed from the Clark County community of Neillsville, about 150 miles northwest of Madison.

 Wisconsin Historical Society

This State Journal report ran on Aug. 2, 1869:

The Red Stockings played the Forest City in Chicago on Saturday, beating them by a score of 53 to 32. Upwards of 10,000 people were on the ground, and Chicago was more excited over the match than any baseball game since the Nationals of Washington visited the city.

The Red Stockings play the Forest City in Rockford today. Because this is the concluding game of the series, it is attracting much attention.

We notice that none of the Milwaukee papers published the score of the game played in that city on Friday. The Chicago Post, in speaking of that game, says: “The Red Stockings beat the Cream City of Milwaukee on Friday, slightly — only 85 to 7. The Milwaukeeans have become whipped cream.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments