This State Journal report ran on Aug. 2, 1869:
The Red Stockings played the Forest City in Chicago on Saturday, beating them by a score of 53 to 32. Upwards of 10,000 people were on the ground, and Chicago was more excited over the match than any baseball game since the Nationals of Washington visited the city.
The Red Stockings play the Forest City in Rockford today. Because this is the concluding game of the series, it is attracting much attention.
We notice that none of the Milwaukee papers published the score of the game played in that city on Friday. The Chicago Post, in speaking of that game, says: “The Red Stockings beat the Cream City of Milwaukee on Friday, slightly — only 85 to 7. The Milwaukeeans have become whipped cream.”