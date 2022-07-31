Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Tomahawk Mayor Steven E. Taskay: Cities need more shared revenue

Wisconsin’s communities depend upon one another. Products grown or manufactured in one city, village, or town are finished and sold in another. One can’t thrive without the other. Our system of financing local government should foster and encourage that collaboration, but sadly it is based on an over reliance on property taxes paid by families, small businesses and people on fixed incomes.

The system is broken.

Take our two cities of Milwaukee and Tomahawk, for example. They may be more than 200 miles apart, but we depend upon each other. Many don’t realize the iconic machine from Milwaukee, the Harley Davidson Motorcycle, includes components that are fabricated in Tomahawk. The Davidsons, who spent their summers fishing in the Northwoods, decided to purchase a boat manufacturing facility in Tomahawk and since 1963, the windshields, saddlebags and other parts you see on the iconic urban motorcycle have Northwoods roots.

That’s Wisconsin. Our communities are interconnected. We don’t exist in isolation. Trees and crops grown in the most remote towns make their way to mills or processors in Wausau, Green Bay and Milwaukee. Machine parts, NBA basketball courts and championship fishing rods are produced in large and small, urban and rural places throughout Wisconsin. They’re created in one place and then trucked in finished or semi-finished form to other communities for final processing and finally, sold to consumers.

Wisconsin tourism rides on that same two-way highway. For every Milwaukeean who heads to Eagle River for a quiet weekend of fishing on a pontoon boat, there’s an Eagle River family heading to Milwaukee to enjoy a Brewers game or a concert at Fiserv Forum (Go Bucks!). We rely on one another. But that’s not how we operate and finance local government.

Wisconsin relies heavily on local property taxes to fund local government. Most other states offer local governments a balanced menu of funding options so that the local government can adapt to the economy, growing with it and serving it. Wisconsin doesn’t do it that way. Local tax levies rely solely on new home construction to fund services needed for a changing community. There’s an even more challenging problem tied to an over reliance on property taxes because property taxes force local governments into siloes. Because property taxes are not shared among communities, cities and villages compete with one another for new buildings. There is no way to share the property tax benefits generated from a manufacturing job in the city with the nearby village or town where the workers may live. That’s inefficient. It wastes resources. Once again, our local tax system is failing to keep up with the way we live and work in Wisconsin.

There was a time when Wisconsin did a better job sharing the benefits of growth. In 1911, the state Legislature reformed the tax system. Lawmakers eliminated property taxes on home furnishings, farm animals and other “personal property,” in favor of a statewide income tax. The income tax was shared, with 90% going back to the local communities where it was created. An equalization formula was added so that all of the cities, villages and towns that had a hand in the growth would share in the benefit. But the system has stagnated. Today, less than 20% of the state income tax is shared locally, and that amount has been reduced in real dollars for more than two decades. It’s time for reform.

When jobs are created and the economy grows, everyone should win. First, the family of the worker deserves to benefit from the fruits of their labor. The company owners and shareholders’ benefit. And the state benefits as well, through additional sales and income taxes. But unless that new job was created in a new building, the local government gets nothing under our current funding system. Let that sink in. This is the funding situation for your local government officials to navigate even as your local government is the one that works most closely with employers to meet their needs and is solely responsible for providing police protection, fire protection, ambulance service and all the other necessary services a modern family requires. We need a system of funding local government that recognizes that growth and rewards the cities, villages and towns that worked together to create it.

Won’t you join us? Talk to your legislators, tell them your story. You live in one place, but you work, shop, go to school, and vacation in another.

This is Wisconsin. We work together here and want to see our local communities thrive.

We need a system of funding local government that follows our lead.