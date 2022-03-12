Millionaires and billionaires win contest

Karen Turner of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Karen!
Her caption about the baseball lockout beat out more than 75 entries. Turner wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “Anybody want to play Euchre?”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “On the bright side, I am getting better at the Wordle.”
Jake Altwegg
- of Madison: “This situation gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘March Madness.’”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.