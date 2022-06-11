Milk does a state good — Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 7, 1992:

It’s been a century since W. D. Hoard persuaded Wisconsin farmers to give up wheat and start raising dairy cows. Those cows, he said, will consume the state’s crops and produce products of greater value for farmers — and the state’s economy. Hoard’s vision is today’s reality, and it is difficult to imagine an industry more central to Wisconsin’s image and its economy than dairy.

Consider this during June Dairy Month: Wisconsin employs 32,000 farm families milking 1.7 million cows that generate nearly a fifth of the milk consumed in this country. That’s only the beginning. Wisconsin has more than 300 dairy plants employing 10,400 workers who make a third of the nation’s cheese and a quarter of its butter — most of it exported to other states. Those workers don’t include the feed sales staff, dairy equipment manufacturers, genetics companies, university specialists and all the other workers involved in helping convert Wisconsin corn and pastureland into milk.

These are difficult times in the state’s $10 billion dairy industry. The government has, for all practical purposes, removed federal price supports from milk. That not only allows dairy farmers’ incomes to fluctuate wildly, it also means the cost of milk to cheesemakers and buttermakers has gone crazy. Some farmers and dairy plants will not weather the new climate.

But Wisconsin still has thousands of acres of land specially suited for dairy cows — and a relatively healthy industry to convert those cows’ produce into a valuable state export.

During this June Dairy Month, remember to give a special thanks to those who help make Wisconsin America’s Dairyland.