Tyler Denig of Stoughton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Tyler!

Denig’s caption about the Supreme Court weighing student loan forgiveness beat out more than 50 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Michael Thorson

of Fitchburg: “There goes our Netflix and Hulu subscriptions.”

Richard Wehler

of Sun Prairie: “I wonder how much it would cost to become a judge?”

Cathy Kliebenstein

of Mazomanie: “Don’t worry. I’m sure they’ll weigh the value of our education to society, right?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.