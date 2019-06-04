This Pride Month marks 50 years since the Stonewall uprising, but even decades more of courageous honesty by our queer sisters and brothers.
Sometimes, though, I see my fellow queer men wracked by shame instead of pride. We have been called sick, nasty and intrinsically disordered. Our identities have been reduced to sex acts and equated with disease — growing up, I didn’t know what gay was, but I knew it meant you got AIDS. Some of us are wounded by our families and our churches. I have attended weddings without parents, and funerals where parents refused to acknowledge that their son was gay. Even with a supportive family, I knew that coming out was going to make my mother cry.
It is hard to escape the message that there is something wrong with you, that your love is less worthy, that you are broken. It is easy to believe that being queer makes you less. It is brave to reject that message.
What’s worse is when we learn shame within our own communities. Every bit of racism, misogyny, trans- and bi-phobia, body-shaming and slut-shaming that occurs in queer spaces makes it harder to love ourselves and each other. Just as we demand acceptance for our difference, we need to honor all the different ways we live our queerness. Some of our lives look like Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on the cover of Time. Some look like a row of headless torsos. All are beautiful.
There is a damaging strain of respectability politics in gay culture: advocating for marriage is OK because it makes us seem more like the straights; advocating for free PrEP means that we are sluts who can’t figure out how to use condoms. Respectability looks down on “the bar scene" — as if gay bars have not served as community centers, safe havens and hotbeds of queer activism for decades. Pride parades can be contentious when some attendees’ notion of a “family” event doesn’t include drag queens, leather harnesses and scantily-clad bodies — as if it weren’t drag queens of color at the vanguard of the Stonewall uprising. Appeasing people who hate us for being gay by trying to appear less gay is not a revolutionary act; loving one another as we are and for who we are is.
Part of loving one another as we are, and for who we are, involves gay men getting over internalized homophobia — by which I mean eliminating bottom-shaming. Toxic masculinity is at the root of homophobia and infects gay men as well. If, deep down, the worst thing you can imagine is being a woman, then men who are in any way “like” women can’t be worthy of respect, either. Confronting and rejecting internal homophobia is prerequisite for healthily engaging with our own pleasures and desires. Remember: there are many ways to perform masculinity, and none of them relate to how you engage in sex with other consenting adults.
So this Pride Month, let’s try to be our best, queerest, most inclusive selves. Go to an underwear party (and be kind to those of us who don’t look very good in our underwear). Talk to fellow queers from other generations and celebrate your commonalities and differences. Talk to people of different genders (or gender performances) than you. Stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of all races, all ages, all immigration statuses, all body types and all HIV statuses. Kiss someone with HIV — it’s perfectly safe. Talk about who you are, what you like, what you dream of (and who you dream of).
Love each other without shame and without fear. We are here, we are queer, get used to it.
Mike Quieto is queerer than a three-dollar bill and significantly more valuable.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.