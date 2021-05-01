Mike Paulus: Wisconsin should encourage more farmers to plant cover crops

I first tried cover crops about 10 years ago. I was experimenting with ways to produce a crop I could harvest to feed our cattle in early June. I wasn’t sure it would work in our heavy clay soils, but it did.

I noticed that cover cropping reduced the amount of tilling I had to do, which saved money on fuel and wear and tear on my equipment. My goal is to get up to 1,000 acres with a cover crop this year. It’s good for my soil, and it keeps farm runoff out of the Milwaukee River, which suffers degraded water quality from high levels of phosphorous and sediment.

Only 6% of Wisconsin farmland was planted with cover crops in the 2017 agriculture census. This can be partially explained as a fear of change. Like most farmers around here, I was taught to till the ground at the end of the growing season.

It’s uncomfortable to stray from the traditional ways we grew up with. But we know now that leaving the soil exposed to winter rains causes problems that cover crops can help solve.

In a 2019 survey, two-thirds of Wisconsin farmers said that a break on crop insurance would motivate them to plant or increase their acreage in cover crops.