Mike O’Connor: An open letter to 2020 college graduates in midst of a global pandemic

Dear Members of the Class of 2020,
Let me start with the obvious: You’ve been dealt a bad hand. You’re about to enter the worst job market we’ve seen since the Great Depression. For many of you, the offer you had a few months ago is no longer. For some, the entire industry you’ve been excitedly preparing to enter has been decimated.
By even the most optimistic of measures, the hiring market is bleak. In the U.S. alone, there are tens of millions fewer jobs than there were just two months ago — and those displaced workers are now competing for the same opportunities as you.
Given this, I can only imagine how daunting tackling a job search must feel — balanced against all the changes you’re navigating, as every aspect of your university experience and livelihood has changed overnight, as has the future you’ve been preparing for.
That said, I know you can do this. You’re the most tech-savvy, worldly, and all around “woke” group of students the world has seen. You have more information at your fingertips than any generation prior and, more importantly — you know how to use it. Every day, you’re proving that you are resilient, adaptable and ready to take on the world — regardless of where it’s going.
I can only imagine how sick you must be of getting advice dumped on you. That said, I hope you’ll indulge me as I share a few timely, distilled suggestions I’ve picked up from happy and successful liberal arts graduates from nearly every imaginable field.
1. Don’t “pursue your passion,” seek purpose.
We’ve all heard the phrase “Pursue your passion,” and I’m here to tell you, for most of us, it’s bad advice.
“Pursuing your passion” infers that following what you’re “passionate” about in life will lead to happiness. As any scorned lover will tell you, that is simply not the case. In my experience, the factors that equate to happiness on the job are: (1) a belief in your organization’s mission/cause, (2) the feeling your contribution (and skills) supports said mission, and (3) opportunities for personal/professional growth, challenge, and development. The good news is most of us can find happiness in a wide variety of fields.
Passion is overrated, but purpose isn’t hard to find — especially right now. Industries need smart, caring, well-rounded employees who can navigate uncertainty and help rethink and rebuild the world as we know it. If you can, find an organization or cause you can get behind where your skills will be tapped.
In the event you can’t…
2. There’s nothing wrong with Plan B, C, D, Q, or NONE at all. Focus on learning and building skills.
Even the most informed among us don’t really know where this is all going. That said, the worst thing you can do right now is NOTHING. Inaction will not only slow your development and lead to a serious case of FOMO, but put you behind when things do start to recover (and trust me, they will).
There are industries that are thriving that need you, and there’s nothing wrong with pivoting — it’s smart. This can mean doing a quick CNA program to help on health care’s front lines, picking up base coding skills to expand your skill set, joining a management training program to build experience, taking a position that’s (gasp) “below expectation” in a surging industry, or diving headfirst into the gig economy to piece together a living. Regardless of where you went to school, don’t be afraid to take something “beneath you” while you figure it all out (there’s nothing wrong with delivering food — people need food!). Whatever you do, do it with intention, and the goal of learning, growing and positioning yourself for something better.
3. Experiment like crazy — and side hustle, hard.
“If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle
Despite everything happening, it’s never been easier to build your own “side hustle,” niche brand or small company. The gig economy is huge, and only going to get bigger, as people and companies — big and small — look for cost-effective outsourcing options, and millions become proficient in remote work.
There are endless markets for content writing, website development, child, pet, or elder care, artistic and creative endeavors, and so much more. Most of these marketplaces and communities are fully built; requiring minimal time investment or upstart costs. For those who are more entrepreneurial, there are dozens of resources to help with everything from product design, to manufacturing, storage, shipping, legal assistance, eCommerce, and everything else you need to start a business. One can start a legitimate business with very little start-up capital, a business plan or a physical location.
For most of us, there are countless opportunities for experimentation and growth on the job as well. Chase every opportunity to expand your skill set, default to saying yes, and learn how to channel your curiosity — it’s a gift. Use your time to experiment wildly, and expand your comfort zone. You will grow and make yourself more valuable. Regardless of where you are, there is opportunity — sometimes you just need to build a door before you can hear the knock.
4. Build your tribe
I wish there was a better word for networking. It sounds so opportunist, but when done well, it’s anything but. Good networking is about relationship building, providing value to (and for) others, and accruing social capital.
As challenging as it can be, try to use your time to build meaningful relationships with people in target fields and geographic areas. While the standard and trusted “informational interview” is a great starting place — don’t be afraid to get more creative. Always focus on how YOU can offer value — this will separate you from “takers” only in it for themselves. Do your homework before your interactions, and come prepared with insightful questions (they’ll help you — even if/when the conversation goes in an awesomely informal direction).
Join organizational groups of interest, facilitate introductions of high-value people you know, and reach out to leaders in your field with ideas/suggestions for their work. When you accumulate a bit of expertise, seek opportunities to share what you’ve learned (in print, in-person, or otherwise). The more people you help, the more social capital you accrue, and the better you position yourself for the long-term.
COVID-19 has rocked us all, and the world is going to look and be different when all this ends. Try to lean into the ambiguity and be part of the change. You need not give up your hopes and dreams, but do let them be informed by your lived experience. Seek purpose, experiment wildly, grow, and build out your tribe.
Class of 2020, you’ve got this.
Mike O’Connor is the Riaz Waraich Dean of the Center for Career, Life and Community Engagement at Lawrence University in Appleton.
