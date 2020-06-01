Mike O’Connor: An open letter to 2020 college graduates in midst of a global pandemic

For most of us, there are countless opportunities for experimentation and growth on the job as well. Chase every opportunity to expand your skill set, default to saying yes, and learn how to channel your curiosity — it’s a gift. Use your time to experiment wildly, and expand your comfort zone. You will grow and make yourself more valuable. Regardless of where you are, there is opportunity — sometimes you just need to build a door before you can hear the knock.

4. Build your tribe

I wish there was a better word for networking. It sounds so opportunist, but when done well, it’s anything but. Good networking is about relationship building, providing value to (and for) others, and accruing social capital.

As challenging as it can be, try to use your time to build meaningful relationships with people in target fields and geographic areas. While the standard and trusted “informational interview” is a great starting place — don’t be afraid to get more creative. Always focus on how YOU can offer value — this will separate you from “takers” only in it for themselves. Do your homework before your interactions, and come prepared with insightful questions (they’ll help you — even if/when the conversation goes in an awesomely informal direction).