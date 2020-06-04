Mike McCabe: Virus vision makes choices clearer than ever

A crisis has a way of magnifying things that go largely unnoticed in ordinary times. The coronavirus outbreak not only has taken a staggering human and economic toll, it also has made certain realities plainly apparent and certain truths self-evident. This is one way a crisis can be both a curse and a blessing.

These are times that bring to mind that scene from Frank Capra’s iconic 1946 film," It’s a Wonderful Life," when the greedy Mr. Potter lectures George Bailey: “Now take during the Depression, for instance. You and I were the only ones that kept our heads. You saved the Building and Loan, I saved all the rest.” To which George Bailey replies: “Yes, well, most people say you stole all the rest.”

Modern life imitates that 1940s art. While the pandemic caused tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs and the health insurance that is tied to their employment, America’s billionaires saw their fortunes grow 15% from mid-March to mid-May, making them nearly a half-trillion dollars richer. Fundamental flaws and injustices in our economic system have never been more obvious. A stiff wealth tax has never been more justified.

