Mike Kovanda and Carla Oppenheimer: Madison doesn't need police officers patrolling its schools

We are Madison School District educators committed to doing everything in our power to make Madison’s schools nurturing and life-affirming institutions, places where physical safety is a prerequisite for the kind of intellectual and social-emotional growth that are hallmarks of a well-rounded education.

We do not discount or minimize the harm experienced by our students and coworkers when we say that physical conflict in our schools is nothing new. News of these incidents has only recently spread with such intensity, however, on account of the School District’s June 2020 decision to remove cops from the city’s four main high schools.

In the wake of recent fights, opportunistic critics have called for a reversal of that decision. Their misguided proposal rests on a mistaken belief that police work will prevent or deescalate (potentially) violent situations in our schools. No clear evidence ties police presence to school safety. This was implicitly acknowledged by Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes when he dismissed calls to “look at [the] numbers” in an interview with WMTV-TV (Ch. 15) recently.

In fact, according to “Police in Schools Are Not the Answer to School Shootings,” an issue brief published jointly by organizations including The Advancement Project and NAACP, research indicates police tend to undermine school climate, increasing distrust and disorder. To those who claim that Madison’s school resource officers developed helpful relationships with our students, we say that mentorship can and should be provided by those who don’t carry guns and badges and who don’t facilitate the path from school to prison.

Police not only fail to promote school safety, their presence increases the likelihood our young people will be brutalized. Accounts of officers unjustifiably tackling, beating, restraining, and arresting Black and Brown students are widespread. While Madison School District officials often profess their anti-racism, walking the walk requires a continued refusal to rely on one of white supremacy’s foundational pillars — the police.

Police-free environments are a necessary but insufficient step toward genuine safety. Unfortunately, our school communities continue to be deprived of the resources that do indeed help prevent, address and resolve conflict in a healthy, educational way. Hence the multitude of local and national press headlines attesting to a crisis in K-12 education, conditions the authorities at every administrative level are responsible for creating.

Not only should we center the experience of our Black and Brown students, we should refuse entry to anyone who would criminalize them while providing for safe staffing. Keep the cops out and bring in more social workers, counselors, nurses, educational assistants, teachers and security team members to provide our buildings with the stability they desperately need. Let’s prioritize anti-racist public education in Madison and beyond.

Kovanda is a special education teacher, and Oppenheimer teaches English, both at East High School in Madison.