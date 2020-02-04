Mike Konopacki: Political cartoons are meant to provoke

A recent cartoon of mine condemning voter suppression by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) has raised howls of indignation from right-wing “guardians” of civil discourse. WILL’s president and general counsel Rick Esenberg denounced my cartoon: “It is this type of vile and disgusting hyperbole — far more than Russian bots or inscrutable “dog whistles” — that has us at each other’s throats.”
I am a political cartoonist, not a politician or a diplomat. Political cartoons are meant to provoke and upset the targets of the cartoon. I intend for my cartoons to provoke debate and discussion. If howls of outrage result then I’ve done my job. If people engage in debate over my cartoon then I have succeeded.
Each week, I illustrate Dave Zweifel’s column. Dave’s columns follow a long and honorable tradition of speaking truth to power. To paraphrase Chicago newspaper columnist Finley Peter Dunne, newspapers comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. If the comfortable feel afflicted, then Dave has done his job.
One could easily dismiss Mr. Esenberg’s complaint as the pot calling the kettle black. If you want to hear vile and disgusting hyperbole, just listen to right-wing talk radio or watch Fox News.
I’m glad Mr. Esenberg mentioned “dog whistles.” Beloved Republican Paul Ryan once declared that poverty is linked to a culture of unemployment in the inner cities. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, replied, “When Mr. Ryan says ‘inner city,’ when he says, ‘culture,’ these are simply code words for what he really means: ‘black.’”
Law professor Ian Haney López, author of "Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism and Wrecked the Middle Class," wrote in Politico Magazine, “By calling out his use of ‘code words,’ Lee put Ryan in the company of past politicians who have blown the proverbial dog whistle — using surreptitious references to race to garner support from anxious voters. Examples of dog whistling include Barry Goldwater’s endorsement of 'states’ rights'; Richard Nixon’s opposition to 'forced busing'; Ronald Reagan’s blasts against 'welfare queens'; and George H.W. Bush’s infamous Willie Horton ad.”
President Donald Trump is the king of civil discourse. He created uproar last year with his tweet about impeachment, “So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching.”
Faithful Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended his use of the word. “This is a lynching in every sense,” Graham said, defending the president. “This is un-American.”
Esenberg’s WILL is no defender of civil decency and voting rights. WILL enthusiastically supported Scott Walker’s divide-and-conquer strategy of destroying Wisconsin’s labor unions and fomenting the politics of resentment.
WILL is closely aligned with Republican vote suppression efforts. According to a 2018 report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, "voter roll purges often disproportionately affect African-American or Latino-American voters."
The Brennan Center for Justice reports that, “Over the past decade, half the states in the nation have placed new, direct burdens on people’s right to vote, abetted by a 2013 Supreme Court decision that struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act. And the racial cause and effect of these seemingly race-neutral laws are hard to escape.”
WILL gets millions in grants from Milwaukee’s Bradley Foundation. In 2012, Bradley funded anonymous billboards in Milwaukee and two Ohio cities warning residents of the penalties for voter fraud. The billboards were concentrated in minority neighborhoods and after angry public outcry were taken down.
As North Carolina civil rights activist Rev. William Barber II has said, “Jim Crow did not retire: he went to law school and launched a second career. Meet James Crow, Esquire.”
Mike Konopacki is a veteran political and labor cartoonist. He regularly illustrates Dave Zweifel's "Plain Talk" column for the Cap Times.
