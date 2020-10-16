Mike Holmgren: Vote to take President Trump off the field

Worse yet, it didn’t have to be this bad. President Trump knew in February how dangerous the virus was, but he wasted precious time downplaying the threat and dismissing it as a hoax. He lied to the American people and failed to lead at every turn. Nine months into the pandemic and as cases skyrocket in the Green Bay region and across Wisconsin, he still doesn’t have a plan to get this pandemic under control and to help our communities reopen safely, effectively and sustainably.

Joe Biden does. Biden has a real plan to beat this pandemic, the experience to help us build back better, and the empathy to help our country heal. He and President Obama successfully protected our country from the Ebola outbreak, and helped our country recover after the Great Recession in 2008. Biden is the leader we need to move our country forward.

But make no mistake: This election is going to be close. Every single one of us needs to do our part. Wisconsin has given me and my family too much for me to sit on the sidelines and watch President Trump move the state backward. That’s why I’ll be voting early for Biden, and you should too. The stakes are too high this time for any one of us to sit on the sidelines.