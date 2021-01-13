Mike Gallagher: Why I voted against impeachment

This is not wise. It will not advance the cause of justice. It will not restore our constitutional order. If anything, it will simply feed a cycle of enmity and polarization, which is already spiraling further out of control, chilling speech and silencing debate. We must break that cycle, whatever the cost to our own careers and however unsatisfying to our own sense of anger and outrage.

That cycle, fed by and feeding on mutual distrust and recrimination, did not start on Jan. 6. It did not begin with President Trump’s election. It is not likely to end soon. But if we act with prudence, we can at least begin to reverse course. We can work to rebuild rather than erode trust. We can step back from the ledge. Everyone in Congress, House and Senate, Republican and Democrat, should commit to that goal.

We do not know all the pertinent facts about Jan. 6, and we likely will not know them until well after President Trump has left office. We know that the president enflamed the crowd and encouraged them to march toward the Capitol in a show of resolve. But we also know that he did not tell them to lay violent siege to the Capitol.